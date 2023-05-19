English
No TCS on LRS transactions upto Rs 7 lakh via international debit, credit cards

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 7:23:44 PM IST (Published)

In the Union Budget 2023, the government announced that international credit card expenses would be subject to a higher TCS rate of 20 percent, effective from July 1.

The government has on Friday relaxed the rules that mandated 20 percent Tax Collected At Source (TCS) on international transactions using debit or credit cards. It said that any international transaction done by an individual using his/her debit or credit card upto Rs 7 lakh will not attract the 20 percent levy. Such transactions, the government has clarified, will be exempt from the $250,000 per annum Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits. This relaxation does not extend to international transactions charged to institutional or corporate credit cards.

"To avoid any procedural ambiguity, it has been decided that any payments by an individual using their international Debit or Credit cards upto Rs 7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from the LRS limits and hence, will not attract any TCS," an official statement said.
"Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue," it added.
