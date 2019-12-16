NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

The National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system will become operational 24/7 from Monday night and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to waive off the charges they levied from savings bank account holders for online fund transfers through this system.

The central bank in its release said, "This ensures availability of anytime electronic funds transfer. RBI now joins an elite club of countries having payment systems that enable round the clock funds transfer and settlement of any value."

The no-charge directive will come into effect from January 1, 2020, RBI said in a statement on Monday. This has been done to give further impetus to digital retail payments, it said.

In June, RBI said it will waive all charges on fund transfer through NEFT as well as Real Time Gross Settlement System from July 1 and asked banks to pass on the benefits to customers from the same day.