NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1
Updated : December 16, 2019 08:46 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to waive off the charges they levied from savings bank account holders for online fund transfers through the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system.
The directive will come into effect from January 1, 2020.
