No job? Here's how you can still get a credit card

For any kind of loan or credit card, the most important factor a bank or any lender considers is the ability to repay. So, without a stable job, it may look difficult to get any form of credit, including credit cards, on their own. However, that’s not exactly impossible.

Here are a few ways to get a credit card without a job:

Show any source of income

According to Suman Gandham, founder of Finin, a person without a salaried job can show any steady income via alternate sources for getting a credit card.

"Many private banks issue credit cards based on the customer's bank balance," Pranjal Kamra, CEO of Finology opines.

This means, if the customer is able to show any substantial inflow of money into the account, he/she can definitely apply for a credit card.

Go for add-on credit cards

According to Naveen Kukreja, CEO & co-founder, Paisabazaar, people without a job can go for add-on credit cards if any of their family members already has a credit card. Add-on credit cards are usually issued to spouses, children, siblings or parents of the primary credit cardholders.

"The add-on credit cardholder(s) would be eligible for the same card benefits as the primary cardholder and would share the credit limit with the primary cardholder,” Kukreja explains.

Apply for secured cards against FDs

Unemployed individuals having fixed deposits (FDs) in their name can also opt for secured credit cards. These cards are offered against the fixed deposits offered as collaterals.

The credit limit of these cards, Kukreja of Paisabazaar explains, can go up to 90 percent of the FD amount whereas the cash withdrawal limit can go up to 100 percent of the credit limit.

"The secured credit cards come with usual credit card features like interest-free period, reward points on card transactions, conversion of card bills into EMIs, finance charges on unpaid bill amount, etc. As credit bureaus consider transactions made through secured credit cards while calculating credit scores, using secured credit cards can be an excellent tool for building a strong credit score too," Kukreja suggests.

As this credit card is secured, Kamra of Finology says, there is a very low risk of default and thus the eligibility norms are more flexible. Also, it is more cost-effective than unsecured credit cards.