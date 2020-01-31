Personal Finance
No fresh investment, redemption for mutual fund investors on Budget day
Updated : January 31, 2020 12:45 PM IST
Stock markets will be open for normal trading on February 1, Saturday, when the Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Mutual funds investors will not be able to participate like others participants in stock markets.
In case of any change in non business day, fund houses need to issue notices to investors and publish advertisements in leading newspapers which is a lengthy process.
