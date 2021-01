If an individual has never applied for a credit card or loan, then mostly he/she doesn’t have a credit history. Now, this means getting a loan/credit may not be easy from some lenders as they closely watch the credit history before giving approvals.

This means it is important for everybody to be on the credit registry on the bureau.

Now, let's understand the ways to build a credit history.

For people who are new and are starting out, for people living in the top 30 cities and are working with say tier 1 or tier 2 companies, Radhika Binani, chief product officer, Paisabazaar suggests there are banks which start offering credit card without any credit history.

So, that’s one way for people who fall into that bucket.

But many people might not have that option. For them, Binani advises on taking a supplementary card along with their parents to start building history.

The third option that one can take is applying for a secured card.

Credit newbies can easily access secured credit cards as they are given against a security amount or collateral. In most banks, the security is usually in the form of a fixed deposit (FD).

Binani explains this further.

"Suppose, Mr X makes a fixed deposit of Rs 10,000 with a bank. So, he will get a credit limit of up to 90 percent, which would be around Rs 9,000 from the bank. The deposit, in this case, is with the bank and hence credit card is offered based on it. There is no requirement for prior credit history or any credit checks," she illustrates.

Secured cards work like any other credit card, where the borrower can start using it and repaying it. So, that is the way of showing to the bank that he/she is a responsible credit citizen.

This gives sufficient time and history to go for the next credit product. So, that's how one could start building a credit history.

"People who cannot get a credit card based on employment, or say if somebody is an artist and is self-employed, then secured card becomes a good option," Binani suggests.

The bureaus, these days, score an individual from the second month onwards.

But typically, 2 to 3 months, the score starts reflecting, while it might be low but it starts reflecting. And, it builds over 4 to 5 months.