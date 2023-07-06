CNBC TV18
Nippon India Small Cap Fund limits subscription — more details here

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 6, 2023

The Nippon India Small Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small-cap stocks. Notably, fresh registrations through SIP without initial investment or systematic transfer plan STP or any such other special product will continue with a limit of Rs 5 lakh per day per PAN.

Nippon India Mutual Fund on Thursday (July 6) said it has decided to limit the subscription of units in Nippon India Small Cap Fund with effect from July 7, 2023.

The Nippon India Small Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small-cap stocks.


Also, the fund will limit fresh or additional subscriptions at any point in time till further notice, from the effective date (July 7). Further, fresh registrations through systematic investment plan (SIP) without initial investment or systematic transfer plan (STP) or any such other special product will continue with a limit of Rs 5 lakh per day per PAN.

