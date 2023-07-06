Nippon India Small Cap Fund limits subscription — more details here

Nippon India Mutual Fund on Thursday (July 6) said it has decided to limit the subscription of units in Nippon India Small Cap Fund with effect from July 7, 2023.

Also, the fund will limit fresh or additional subscriptions at any point in time till further notice, from the effective date (July 7). Further, fresh registrations through systematic investment plan (SIP) without initial investment or systematic transfer plan (STP) or any such other special product will continue with a limit of Rs 5 lakh per day per PAN.