NHAI's non-convertible debenture to offer yield of 8.05% for 25 years

By Anshul

Mini A non convertible debenture is simply a debt instrument used by a company when it wishes to raise money from the public. Here's all you need to know about NHAI's NCD

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through its NHAI Infrastructure Trust (InviT) will be offering Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issue from October 17. The same will be available at a yield of 8.05 percent and a tenor of 25 years.

The NCD issue will close on November 7, 2022.

The proposed issue has a base issue size of Rs 750 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 750 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE with BSE as the Designated Stock Exchange for the Issue.

The minimum application amount will be Rs 10,000.

Here are key things to know about the offer:

Face value and lot size

The NCDs will be issued at a face value of Rs 1,000 each NCD and the minimum lot size is 10 NCDs.

Frequency of interest payment

The frequency of payment for the NCD will be semi-annual.

Availability

NCD issue will be open on a first-come-first-serve basis and comprise three Separately Transferable Redeemable Principal Parts (STRPPs) that would be allotted in a dematerialised form and each STRPP would be a trading lot.

ALSO READ | SIP contributions hit record high in September — experts discuss key reasons

Use of net proceeds

The net proceeds from the issuance of NCDs are proposed to be utilised towards the infusion of debt into the Project SPV of NHIT, repayment of the bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes.

Lead managers

The lead managers for the issue are JM Financial Ltd, A K Capital Services Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, and Trust Investment Advisors Private Ltd. The credit rating agencies appointed are CARE Ratings Ltd and India Ratings and Research Private Ltd.

NCD rating

The NCDs proposed to be issued under this issue have been rated 'Provisional care AAA; Stable' by CARE Ratings Limited for an amount of up to Rs 15,000 million by way of their letter dated August 25, 2022 and further revalidated on September 23, 2022 and rated as 'Provisional IND AAA/Stable' by India Ratings and Research Private Limited for an amount of up to Rs 15,000 million.