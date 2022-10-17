NHAI's non-convertible debenture issue opens — Key factors to consider before investing

A non convertible debenture is simply a debt instrument used by a company when it wishes to raise money from the public. Here's all you need to know about NHAI's NCD

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), through its NHAI Infrastructure Trust (InviT), is offering Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issues from October 17, i.e. today. This will be available till November 7, 2022.

About NHAI InviT's NCD

The NCDs carry a coupon of 7.90 percent, payable semi-annually and are available for subscription by retail and institutional investors. The issue has a long-dated maturity of 24 years. The coupon is 7.9 percent, payable half-yearly, which works out to 8.05 percent interest for the year.

The proposed issue has a base issue size of Rs 750 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 750 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore. The NCDs are listed on BSE and NSE with BSE as the Designated Stock Exchange for the issue. The minimum application amount is Rs 10,000.

Coupon Rates

Series 1 Series 2 Series 3 Frequency of Interest Payment Semi-Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually Nature Secured Tenor 13 years 18 years 25 years Coupon Rate (Retail) 7.90% 7.90% 7.90% Effective Yield (% per Annum) 8.05% 8.05% 8.05%

(Source: Chittorgarh)

The issue is a part of the national monetisation pipeline, and purpose of fund raise is to partially fund onboarding of new assets, said Suresh Goyal of National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) while talking to CNBC-TV18.

"The priority is cost payment and debt repayment. Post that, cash is used for proceeds to unitholders," he said.

What are NCDs?

Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income instruments issued as a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation.

They fall under the debt category and have a fixed maturity date, and the interest can be paid along with the principal amount either monthly, quarterly, or annually depending on the fixed tenure specified.

About NHAI InvIT

National Highways Infra Trust (NHAI InvIT) is the infrastructure investment trust sponsored by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to support the government's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

According to the government, the InvIT, so far, has raised more than Rs 8,000 crore from foreign and Indian institutional investors. Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that provide cash flows over a period of time.

Should one invest?

The government or NHAI does not guarantee these NCDs, but it carries AAA rating from CARE Ratings Limited and India Ratings and Research Private Limited. Credit rating calculates the firm's potential to raise cash from its internal and external operations and sustainability. This is the best parameter that can reveal the company's financial position.

Moreover, the NCD issued by NHAI InVIT is secured. This means investors will be paid back in case of bankruptcy by selling assets kept as collateral.

So, considering the credit rating, one can think of investing (subject to their) risk appetite, experts opine.

However, investors should consider capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR).

CAR gauges the company's capital and sees if the company has sufficient funds to survive potential losses. ICR, on the other hand, determines the firm's ability to comfortably settle the interest on its loans at any given time.