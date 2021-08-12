NFOs on the rise: Key things to know before investing

The rise in the equity market and the sharp retail interest have led to a burst of new fund offers (NFOs) from the mutual fund community. With so much happening around, it’s natural to get carried away and invest in these NFOs.

However, many are not actually aware and put their hard-earned money in NFOs after being persuaded. But is it actually a good idea to invest in NFOs? Before we get into this, let's first understand how NFOs work?

What are NFOs

An NFO is how an asset management company launches a new fund on a first-subscription basis for financing its purchase of securities.

According to ClearTax, the opportunity to subscribe to the scheme is available only over a limited period in NFO. The investors may purchase units of the mutual fund scheme during the pre-defined period and subscribe to the NFO at an offer price, which is usually fixed at Rs 10.

"Once the tenure expires, the investors would be able to purchase the fund units at the specified price," ClearTax illustrates.

But, is it a good opportunity?

As per ClearTax, NFO is cheaper than the existing funds as it is new to the market. Also, so much of the marketing efforts that go into their promotion make it a valid opportunity.

However, it's important for investors to put in their judgment before actually investing in them.

Factors to consider while investing in NFOs

NFOs are launched with a new idea or a theme/sector, which makes it difficult to analyse the future of the fund. There are always similar kinds of funds already in the market that is rated by the experts and can be analysed qualitative and quantitative basis its past record. This cannot be done in the case of NFOs. So, here are few other things one can look at:

NFOs to watch

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO at Bankbazaar, several key scheme parameters such as what the portfolio will look like and how much assets the fund will gather are not known in the case of NFO. Hence, it is recommended that individuals invest in an NFO only if it has something different to offer from the existing funds' universe or something which cannot be achieved through an open-end fund.

Read investment objective

Generally, NFOs are sector-specific and offer limited scope for diversification. So, if one sector does not perform as expected, the returns are not compensated by another sector.

Hence, Shetty suggests individuals to make sure to read the investment objective of the NFO before investing and check how diversified the fund is before investing.

Diversify investments

While investing, Shetty further advises investors to diversify their investments so that if one sector does not perform as expected, their returns are compensated by another sector and proper balance is maintained.

"Select the scheme that is right for the needs and check the performance of the other schemes already available in the market before investing," Shetty opines.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.