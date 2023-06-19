From fixed maturity plan to active momentum fund — here's a look at five NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Five new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are 360 ONE Flexicap Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Fixed Maturity Plan Series 2 (189 days), Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund and Samco Active Momentum Fund.

Experts say that NFO could make sense only when the fund offers something unique that is not available in the market. Additionally, investors can look at the objective and the motive behind the new fund offer. Also, returns of other funds in that category should be checked.

Here's a look at the NFOs that are currently open:

360 ONE Flexicap Fund

360 ONE Mutual Fund (formerly known as IIFL Mutual Fund) announced the launch of the 360 ONE Flexicap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. This new fund offer (NFO) is available till June 26, 2023. The scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase from July 06, 2023.

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities across the entire market capitalization range and investing the remaining portion in debt and money market instruments, the fund house said.

Baroda BNP Paribas Fixed Maturity Plan Series 2 (189 days)

This is a close-ended fund and will be available till June 21, 2023. This NFO seeks to achieve growth of capital through investments made in a basket of fixed income securities maturing on or before the maturity of the scheme (189 days). The minimum subscription amount allowed is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers regular plan and direct plan. Each plan offers growth and income options. Mayank Prakash is the fund manager.

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund

“The fund provides investors an opportunity to generate fixed income-like returns in a tax-efficient way,” the fund house said. According to the company, the fund's primary focus will be to generate low volatile fixed-income equivalent returns by investing in fixed- income, equity arbitrage, and gold and silver arbitrage.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund

This is a passive fund offering exposure to microcap stocks . The new fund offer (NFO) will be available for subscription till June 29, 2023. It is an open-ended fund replicating/tracking total returns of Nifty Microcap 250 Index.

The fund aims to provide investors an opportunity to participate in the growth potential of microcap stocks, Motilal Oswal said in a statement.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty Microcap 250 Index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

Samco Active Momentum Fund

The scheme opened for public subscription on June 15, 2023, and will close on June 29, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

This is an open-ended equity fund scheme following the momentum theme.

The investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks showing strong momentum.