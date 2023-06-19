From fixed maturity plan to active momentum fund — here's a look at five NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Five new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are 360 ONE Flexicap Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Fixed Maturity Plan Series 2 (189 days), Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund and Samco Active Momentum Fund.

