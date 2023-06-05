From multi asset allocation fund to tax saver scheme — here's a look at eight NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Eight new fund offers (NFOs) are open for subscription in the market this week. These are Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund, ITI Focused Equity Fund, Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme, Quant BFSI Fund, UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund and UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund.

Here's a look at the NFOs that are currently open:

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund

This NFO has opened for subscription on Monday and will be available till June 19, 2023. It is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, debt, gold and silver.

“The fund provides investors an opportunity to generate fixed income-like returns in a tax-efficient way,” the fund house said. According to the company, the fund's primary focus will be to generate low volatile fixed-income equivalent returns by investing in fixed- income, equity arbitrage, and gold and silver arbitrage.

ITI Focused Equity Fund

This is an open ended equity scheme investing in maximum 30 stocks across market capitalisation. The NFO is available till June 12.

The investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of up to 30 companies across market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved, the fund house said.

Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund

This is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index aims to track the performance of the top 30 companies within the Nifty 200, selected based on their normalized momentum score, the fund house said.

The new fund offer (NFO) is available for subscription till June 8, 2023.

Mirae Asset Silver ETF

Mirae Asset's Silver ETF is available till June 6, 2023. This is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking domestic price of silver. The investment objective is to generate returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracking error. During NFO period, Rs 5,000 per application and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter can be invested. Units will be allotted in whole figures and the balance amount will be refunded, the fund house said.

NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme

This is an open-ended equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS). The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income and long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related instruments. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 500, in multiples of Rs 500.

Quant BFSI Fund

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in banking and financial services-related sectors and will be available till June 14. Individuals can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate consistent returns by investing in equity and equity related instruments of banking and financial services. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error.

The NFO is available till June 5, 2023.

UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. The NFO is available till June 5, 2023.