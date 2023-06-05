From multi asset allocation fund to tax saver scheme — here's a look at eight NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Eight new fund offers (NFOs) are open for subscription in the market this week. These are Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund, ITI Focused Equity Fund, Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme, Quant BFSI Fund, UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund and UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund.

Here's a look at the NFOs that are currently open: