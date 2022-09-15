    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    NFO review | ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Equal Weight Index fund: Key things to know

    NFO review | ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Equal Weight Index fund: Key things to know

    NFO review | ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Equal Weight Index fund: Key things to know
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Mini

    An equal weight index has empirically higher dividend yield as compared to a market capitalization weighted index as it allocates funds equally to its components. Here's everything you need to know about the NFO

    ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has recently announced the launch of ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) invests in the constituents of the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index and will close for subscription on September 28, 2022.
    About the fund
    The scheme will invest in the constituents of the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index, which consists of the top 50 stocks in India based on market capitalization.
    About the index
    Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index has grown at 14.15 percent annually since the beginning of 2005. This means Rs 10,000 Invested in Nifty50 Equal Weight Index in 2005 would be worth Rs 1,03,683 by the end of August 2022, according to the AMC
    This index would be less concentrated than the Nifty 50 benchmark index in terms of top 5 sector allocations. For example, in the Nifty 50 Index, HDFC Bank’s weightage is 8.37 percent. However, in Nifty50 Equal Weight Index, it is weighted at 1.92 percent.
    This means that as against the Nifty 50 index, the Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index is more diversified.
    (Source: ICICI Prudential)
    Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index has grown at 14.15 percent annually since the beginning of 2005. This means Rs 10,000 Invested in Nifty50 Equal Weight Index in 2005 would be worth Rs 1,03,683 by the end of August 2022, according to the AMC.
    (Source: ICICI Prudential)
    Nifty50 equal weight Index has outperformed the Nifty 50 Index in 5 out of the last 10 calendar years, according to the AMC.
    Who should invest?
    The Nifty50 concentrates on financial services --  IT, oil, gas and consumable fuels, FMCG, automobile and automotive components. Another differentiating factor is that an equal weight index has an empirically higher dividend yield than the Nifty 50 index as it allocates funds equally to its components.
    "So, this index fund is suitable for those investors who would like to invest in large cap-oriented funds/index," said Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd, while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.
    Chintan Haria, head of product development and strategy at ICICI Prudential AMC, also believes that it offers an excellent diversification opportunity. Also, there is no size bias as the index tries to reduce the impact of bigger companies on the index performance.
    "Additionally, the equal weight index has an empirically higher dividend yield than a market capitalisation. The scheme exhibits smart-beta characteristics as the index intends to have no size bias. It will allow non-demat account holders to seek exposure to an equal-weighted index fund. The index is less concentrated and helps provide stability to the portfolio," Haria said.
    ALSO READ | Dividend yield funds — Should you invest and how they are taxed?
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ICICI PrudentialICICI Prudential Asset Managementinvestmentsnew fund offerNFOpersonal finance

    Next Article

    Here's why shares of Ceat hit 20% upper circuit

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng