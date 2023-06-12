From flexicap fund to fixed maturity plan — here's a look at five NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by the asset management companies (AMCs). Here are the details of NFOs that are currently open

Five new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are 360 ONE Flexicap Fund, Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund, ITI Focused Equity Fund, Mirae Asset Fixed Maturity Plan - Series V -Plan 4, and Quant BFSI Fund.

Live Tv

Loading...

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.