From fixed term plan to index fund — here's a look at seven NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Seven new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series UK (183 days), Axis Nifty IT Index Fund, Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund, Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund, DSP Nifty IT ETF, HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund and Quant Healthcare Fund.

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors. Experts say that NFO could make sense only when the fund offers something unique that is not available in the market. Additionally, investors can look at the objective and the motive behind the new fund offer. Also, returns of other funds in that category should be checked.

Here's a look at the NFOs that are currently open:

Aditya Birla Sun Life fixed term plan — Series UK (183 days)

Aditya Birla Sun Life fixed term plan — Series UK (183 days) has opened for subscription on Monday and will remain till July 5, 2023. This close-ended new fund offer (NFO) seeks to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities maturing on or before the tenure of the scheme. The scheme, however, does not guarantee/indicate any returns, the fund house said.

Axis Nifty IT Index Fund

This NFO is available till July 11, 2023.

Axis Nifty IT Index Fund will track the NIFTY IT TRI and aim to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total returns of the NIFTY IT TRI, subject to tracking errors. The minimum investment amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereof.

"The main objective of an index fund is to replicate a stock market index in terms of the portfolio. All the stocks in these indices will find some representation in their investment portfolio. Essentially, this ensures a performance fairly identical to that of the index being tracked. Within index funds, investors have the option to invest in certain sector based index funds as well, with the aim to capitalise on the growth opportunity provided in that particular sector," the fund house said.

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund is an open-ended scheme that invests in debt and money market instruments with a maximum maturity of up to 91 days and is suitable for creating an emergency fund as it offers easy liquidity and quick redemption options. The NFO is available till July 4, 2023.

Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund

Designed for entrepreneurs and corporates who constantly need to park large sums of money for a short period until it can be deployed elsewhere, Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund invests in money market and debt instruments with overnight maturity. The NFO is available till July 4, 2023.

DSP Nifty IT ETF

DSP Nifty IT ETF is an open-ended exchange traded fund (ETF) replicating/tracking the Nifty IT index. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is available for subscription till July 3, 2023. The ETF offers investors an opportunity to benefit from the good showing of Indian IT companies over the long term, the fund house said.

HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund

HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund intends to invest across India’s consumption categories with a bottom-up stock selection approach for portfolio construction. The captioned new fund offer (NFO) will close on July 7, 2023.

The fund’s investment strategy includes core of the portfolio (at least 80 percent) being invested in stocks that represent the non-cyclical consumer theme within the basic industries like Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment and Publication.

Quant Healthcare Fund

The fund will be open for subscription till July 11. This is the second sectoral fund by the fund house within a week, after the Quant BFSI Fund that was launched on June 20.

Individuals can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.