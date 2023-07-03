From fixed term plan to index fund — here's a look at seven NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Seven new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series UK (183 days), Axis Nifty IT Index Fund, Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund, Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund, DSP Nifty IT ETF, HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund and Quant Healthcare Fund.

Live TV

Loading...

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors. Experts say that NFO could make sense only when the fund offers something unique that is not available in the market. Additionally, investors can look at the objective and the motive behind the new fund offer. Also, returns of other funds in that category should be checked.

Here's a look at the NFOs that are currently open: