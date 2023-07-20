UTI Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund, NFO to be available between July 21-August 4

2 Min Read
UTI Balanced Advantage Fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments.
UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) on Thursday launched UTI Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income. The portfolio of the scheme will be dynamically managed based on valuation and fundamental driven inhouse proprietary asset allocation model. The new fund offer (NFO) will start on July 21, 2023 and close on August 4, 2023.
The scheme aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not guarantee/ indicate any returns, the fund house said.
Vetri Subramaniam, CIO at UTI AMC said, “For most investors who invest through mutual funds, the challenge is in handling the volatility. They all know the reasons why they should invest in equity and wish to participate in wealth creation through equities but don’t quite know how to handle the volatility that accompanies the journey. Investors need an asset allocation framework and a rebalancing mechanism.”
Here are salient features of UTI Balanced Advantage Fund:
Eligible Investors
Fund manager
Equity – Sachin Trivedi; Fixed Income – Anurag Mittal
NFO price
During the NFO period, the units of the scheme will be sold at face value, i.e., Rs 10 per unit.
Minimum application amount
The minimum application amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.
Plans and options available
Regular Plan and Direct Plan – Both Plans offer growth and payout of IDCW options
Load Structure
Entry Load: Not available
Exit Load:
A. Redemption/ Switch-out within 12 months from the date of allotment:
(i) up to 10 percent of the allotted units – Nil
(ii) beyond 10 percent of the allotted units ‐ 1.0 percent
B. Nil thereafter
Benchmark Index
Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index
(Edited by : Anshul)
