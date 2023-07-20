CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsUTI Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund, NFO to be available between July 21 August 4

UTI Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund, NFO to be available between July 21-August 4

UTI Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund, NFO to be available between July 21-August 4
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 20, 2023 2:10:54 PM IST (Published)

UTI Balanced Advantage Fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments.

UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) on Thursday launched UTI Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income. The portfolio of the scheme will be dynamically managed based on valuation and fundamental driven inhouse proprietary asset allocation model. The new fund offer (NFO) will start on July 21, 2023 and close on August 4, 2023.

Live TV

Loading...

The scheme aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not guarantee/ indicate any returns, the fund house said.
Vetri Subramaniam, CIO at UTI AMC said, “For most investors who invest through mutual funds, the challenge is in handling the volatility. They all know the reasons why they should invest in equity and wish to participate in wealth creation through equities but don’t quite know how to handle the volatility that accompanies the journey. Investors need an asset allocation framework and a rebalancing mechanism.”
Here are salient features of UTI Balanced Advantage Fund:
Eligible Investors
  • Investors looking for long term wealth creation
  • Investors looking for a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income
  • Investors looking for a dynamic asset allocation solution to minimise risk of market volatility
  • Investors seeking better risk adjusted and tax efficient reasonable returns
    • Fund manager
    Equity – Sachin Trivedi; Fixed Income – Anurag Mittal
    NFO price
    During the NFO period, the units of the scheme will be sold at face value, i.e., Rs 10 per unit.
    Minimum application amount
    The minimum application amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.
    Plans and options available
    Regular Plan and Direct Plan – Both Plans offer growth and payout of IDCW options
    Load Structure
    Entry Load: Not available
    Exit Load:
    A. Redemption/ Switch-out within 12 months from the date of allotment:
    (i) up to 10 percent of the allotted units – Nil
    (ii) beyond 10 percent of the allotted units ‐ 1.0 percent
    B. Nil thereafter
    Benchmark Index
    Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Balanced Advantage Fundmutual fundsnew fund offerNFO

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

    Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

    Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X