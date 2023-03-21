Tata AIA Life Insurance launches two unit-linked products — NFOs available till March 31

New funds are Sustainable Equity Fund and Dynamic Advantage Fund. They aim to provide unique and distinct investment benefits along with the protection of life insurance cover.

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched two new fund offers (NFOs) under the aegis of #ProtectYourFuture — Sustainable Equity Fund and Dynamic Advantage Fund. The net asset value (NAV) of these are Rs 10 per unit and will be available till March 31, 2023. Tata AIA’s Sustainability Equity Fund seeks to generate capital appreciation in the long term by investing in companies that adopt sustainable or Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) friendly practices.

The fund will invest 80-100 percent in equity and equity related instruments following ESG criteria and up to 20 percent in other equities or debt or money market instruments, Tata AIA Life Insurance said in a statement.

Demonstrating the fund’s core philosophy, Tata AIA will plant a sapling that will be geo-tagged and provide a digital certificate of the same to every policy holder, investing in this fund, it said.

Tata AIA’s Dynamic Advantage Fund aims to generate superior and steady returns, despite factors like market volatility. The fund will dynamically allocate the investment corpus between equity and debt depending upon market conditions.

Investments in the two NFOs can be made through Tata AIA’s ULIP offerings like Fortune Pro, Wealth Pro, Fortune Maxima and Wealth Maxima. Consumers can also avail this opportunity by purchasing Tata AIA’s unique investment linked protection solutions, Param Rakshak and Sampoorna Raksha Supreme. Consumers can thus benefit from market linked returns, while securing their loved ones with the protection of a life insurance cover, the firm said.

Harshad Patil, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “Protecting our future is crucial in these times of volatility and economic uncertainty. At the same time, we are witnessing significant climatic changes, clearly revealing the negative impact of rapid urbanization and development on our planet. Keeping this in mind, we have come up with two unique NFOs that will enable investors to tide through these challenges while contributing to a better future of our planet.”

Speaking about the Sustainable Equity Fund, he said “Today, consumers are keen to ensure their financial security, while contributing to a greener environment. Investors millennial consumers are leaning towards environmentally responsible companies, be it from an investment perspective or choosing their products for consumption. Tata AIA’s Sustainable Equity Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to benefit from sustainable investment avenues to secure their financial future while helping create a better tomorrow for mankind. It may be noted that echoing these trends, the ESG 100 index in India has given better returns than the broader Nifty 50 or 100 index over 3 and 5 years duration.”

(Data as on January 31, 2023)

According to Nielsen, 75 percent of millennials are eco-conscious to the point of changing their buying habits to favor environmentally friendly products. 90 percent of millennials are interested in pursuing sustainable investments. Thus, there exists great opportunity to create investments that allow individuals to truly embrace owning their financial futures and doing their bit for the environment.

“The Dynamic Advantage Fund aims to provide investors returns despite volatile market conditions. It will do so by dynamically investing in a combination of equity and debt avenues. Investors can thus benefit from the growth potential of equity, while benefiting from the downside protection that debt funds investments offer. Investors no longer need to closely track the markets and rebalance their portfolio manually, a task nearly impossible given the sharp and regular market movements.” Harshad added.

The below table showcases the performance of existing equity funds of Tata AIA since inception in comparison to the benchmark returns:

(Data as on November 30, 2022 and Morningstar ratings as of October 31, 2022 on an overall basis)