Quant Healthcare Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest?

Quant Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched a Quant Healthcare Fund (QHF) focusing on life sciences, insurance, and wellness companies. The fund will be open for subscription till July 11. This is the second sectoral fund by the fund house within a week, after the Quant BFSI Fund that was launched on June 20.

Individuals can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

More about the fund

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the healthcare sector. The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity/equity-related instruments of companies from the healthcare sector. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

The benchmark to the scheme is S&P BSE Healthcare TRI and will be investing across market capitalisations to optimise risk-return payoffs.

The fund managers of the scheme are Sandeep Tandon, Ankit Pande, Sanjeev Sharma, and Vasav Sahgal.

Allocation of assets

Instruments Indicative allocations (share of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and Equity related instruments in the Healthcare space 80% 100% Very High Equity and equity-related instruments other than Healthcare space 0% 20% Very High Foreign securities including ADRs/GDRs/Foreign equity and debt securities and Overseas ETFs 0% 20% Very High Debt & Money Market instruments 0% 20% Low to Medium Units issued by REITs and InvITs 0% 5% Very High

Investment strategy

According to Tandon, this is the best time to launch sectoral or themed product funds.

"The markets may correct at any time, and post-correction the first sector that is expected to emerge is BFSI. After that healthcare will emerge, and then technology and manufacturing will emerge," he said.

However, it must be noted that the scheme is mentioned as a “Very High Risk” one as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. Experts say investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

It must also be noted that the healthcare sector has historically been a decent long-term investment, but it has also been volatile in the short term. One should know that performance in the past year is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

A look at the performance of other healthcare funds

Fund name 3-year returns 5-year returns SBI Healthcare Fund 19.90% 17.1% DSP Healthcare Fund 19.7% _ Nippon India Pharma 17.6% 16.5% ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics 17.4% _ Tata India Pharma & Healthcare 16.6% 15.9%

