CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsQuant Healthcare Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest?

Quant Healthcare Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest?

Quant Healthcare Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest?
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jun 27, 2023 3:43:21 PM IST (Published)

Quant Healthcare Fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the healthcare sector. The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity/equity-related instruments of companies from the healthcare sector.

Quant Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched a Quant Healthcare Fund (QHF) focusing on life sciences, insurance, and wellness companies. The fund will be open for subscription till July 11. This is the second sectoral fund by the fund house within a week, after the Quant BFSI Fund that was launched on June 20.

Live TV

Loading...

Individuals can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.
More about the fund
This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the healthcare sector. The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity/equity-related instruments of companies from the healthcare sector. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X