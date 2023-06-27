Quant Healthcare Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest?

Quant Healthcare Fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the healthcare sector. The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity/equity-related instruments of companies from the healthcare sector.

Quant Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched a Quant Healthcare Fund (QHF) focusing on life sciences, insurance, and wellness companies. The fund will be open for subscription till July 11. This is the second sectoral fund by the fund house within a week, after the Quant BFSI Fund that was launched on June 20.

Individuals can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

More about the fund