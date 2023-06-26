Axis Mutual Fund launches Nifty IT Index Fund — NFO to be available from June 27 to July 11

Axis Nifty IT Index Fund will track the NIFTY IT TRI and aim to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total returns of the NIFTY IT TRI, subject to tracking errors

Axis Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of their New Fund Offer (NFO)) Axis Nifty IT Index Fund, an open-ended index fund tracking the NIFTY IT TRI. Hitesh Das (Fund Manager) would be managing the fund. The NFO will open on June 27 and will be available till July 11, 2023.

Live TV

Loading...

Axis Nifty IT Index Fund will track the NIFTY IT TRI and aim to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total returns of the NIFTY IT TRI, subject to tracking errors. The minimum investment amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereof.

"The main objective of an index fund is to replicate a stock market index in terms of the portfolio. All the stocks in these indices will find some representation in their investment portfolio. Essentially, this ensures a performance fairly identical to that of the index being tracked. Within index funds, investors have the option to invest in certain sector based index funds as well, with the aim to capitalise on the growth opportunity provided in that particular sector," the fund house said.