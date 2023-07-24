Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund opens for subscription: Plans available, asset allocation and more

3 Min Read
Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund, an offering from Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, has opened for subscription on Monday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till August 7, 2023. This is an open-ended scheme replicating/ tracking Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index.
The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the composition of the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index and to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. The scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns, the fund house said.
Plans available
There will be two plans under the scheme namely, regular plan and direct plan.
Regular plan: This plan is for investors who wish to route their investment through any distributor.
Direct plan: This plan is only for investors who purchase/subscribe units in a scheme directly with the mutual fund and is not available for investors who route their investments through a distributor.
The portfolio of both plans will be unsegregated.
Load structure
This scheme involves no entry load, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The exit load would also be nil.
Liquidity
The purchases and redemptions at prices are related to applicable net asset value (NAV), on each business day, commencing not later than 5 business days from the date of allotment.
Where will the scheme invest
Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index will invest in the top 30 companies of the financial services sector except banks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on free float market capitalisation and are part of Nifty 500 Index. By replicating the index, the fund will offer investors diverse investment opportunities across sectors such as NBFC, HFC, Insurance, Broking, AMC, and Fintech, etc, the fund house said.
Asset allocation
Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
|Types of Instruments
|Indicative allocations (% of total assets)
|Risk Profile
|Minimum
|Maximum
|Equity and Equity related securities covered by theNifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index
|95%
|100%
|Very High Risk
|Debt and Money Market Instruments
|0%
|5%
|Low to moderate
NAV disclosure
The NAVs of the scheme will be calculated and updated on every business day on Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI’s) website www.amfiindia.com by 11.00 p.m. The first NAV of the scheme will be declared within 5 working days from the date of allotment. The NAVs shall also be updated on the website of the Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund viz. www.kotakmf.com by 11.00 p.m. Unitholders may avail the facility to receive the latest available NAVs through SMS by submitting a specific request in this regard to the AMC/Mutual Fund.
First Published: Jul 24, 2023
