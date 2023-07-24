CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepersonal finance NewsKotak Nifty Financial Services Ex Bank Index Fund opens for subscription: Plans available, asset allocation and more

    Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund opens for subscription: Plans available, asset allocation and more

    Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund opens for subscription: Plans available, asset allocation and more
    3 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul  Jul 24, 2023 12:23:59 PM IST (Updated)

    Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index will invest in the top 30 companies of the financial services sector except banks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on free float market capitalisation and are part of Nifty 500 Index.

    Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund, an offering from Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, has opened for subscription on Monday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till August 7, 2023. This is an open-ended scheme replicating/ tracking Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index.

    Live TV

    Loading...

    The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the composition of the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index and to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. The scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns, the fund house said.
    Plans available
    There will be two plans under the scheme namely, regular plan and direct plan.
    Regular plan: This plan is for investors who wish to route their investment through any distributor.
    Direct plan: This plan is only for investors who purchase/subscribe units in a scheme directly with the mutual fund and is not available for investors who route their investments through a distributor.
    The portfolio of both plans will be unsegregated.
    Load structure
    This scheme involves no entry load, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The exit load would also be nil.
    Liquidity
    The purchases and redemptions at prices are related to applicable net asset value (NAV), on each business day, commencing not later than 5 business days from the date of allotment.
    Where will the scheme invest
    Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index will invest in the top 30 companies of the financial services sector except banks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on free float market capitalisation and are part of Nifty 500 Index. By replicating the index, the fund will offer investors diverse investment opportunities across sectors such as NBFC, HFC, Insurance, Broking, AMC, and Fintech, etc, the fund house said.
    Asset allocation
    Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
    Types of InstrumentsIndicative allocations (% of total assets)Risk Profile
    MinimumMaximum
    Equity and Equity related securities covered by theNifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index95%100%Very High Risk
    Debt and Money Market Instruments0%5%Low to moderate
    NAV disclosure
    The NAVs of the scheme will be calculated and updated on every business day on Association of Mutual Funds in India's (AMFI’s) website www.amfiindia.com by 11.00 p.m. The first NAV of the scheme will be declared within 5 working days from the date of allotment. The NAVs shall also be updated on the website of the Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund viz. www.kotakmf.com by 11.00 p.m. Unitholders may avail the facility to receive the latest available NAVs through SMS by submitting a specific request in this regard to the AMC/Mutual Fund.
    First Published: Jul 24, 2023 12:21 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fundnew fund offerNFO

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

    Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

    Jul 22, 2023 IST4 Min Read

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X