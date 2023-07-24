Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund opens for subscription: Plans available, asset allocation and more

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index will invest in the top 30 companies of the financial services sector except banks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on free float market capitalisation and are part of Nifty 500 Index.

Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund, an offering from Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, has opened for subscription on Monday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till August 7, 2023. This is an open-ended scheme replicating/ tracking Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index.

Live TV

Loading...

The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the composition of the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index and to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. The scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns, the fund house said.

Plans available

Regular plan: This plan is for investors who wish to route their investment through any distributor.

Direct plan: This plan is only for investors who purchase/subscribe units in a scheme directly with the mutual fund and is not available for investors who route their investments through a distributor.

The portfolio of both plans will be unsegregated.

Load structure

This scheme involves no entry load, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The exit load would also be nil.

Liquidity

The purchases and redemptions at prices are related to applicable net asset value (NAV), on each business day, commencing not later than 5 business days from the date of allotment.

Where will the scheme invest

Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index will invest in the top 30 companies of the financial services sector except banks. The weight of each stock in the index is based on free float market capitalisation and are part of Nifty 500 Index. By replicating the index, the fund will offer investors diverse investment opportunities across sectors such as NBFC, HFC, Insurance, Broking, AMC, and Fintech, etc, the fund house said.

Asset allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Types of Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and Equity related securities covered by theNifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index 95% 100% Very High Risk Debt and Money Market Instruments 0% 5% Low to moderate

NAV disclosure