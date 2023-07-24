HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure launched, NFO available between July 28-August 8

This NFO is the 4th edition of the cancer cure series. Since its initial launch in 2011, the collective contribution from the series, including direct contribution from HDFC AMC, is nearly Rs 190 crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has announced the launch of HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure. This Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) (close ended income scheme with tenure 1,196 days) is launched in collaboration with Indian Cancer Society (ICS), HDFC AMC said in a statement.

The captioned new fund offer (NFO) will open on July 28, 2023 and close on August 08, 2023.

The scheme enables investors to contribute towards a social cause while combining their investments with philanthropy by donating income generated through IDCW option) to ICS for the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients. The initiative aims to create a positive impact and a hope for better future for cancer victims with limited means, HDFC AMC said.

The scheme enables investors in the HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure to have the flexibility to choose either a 50 percent or 75 percent contribution of Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) to be donated to the ICS. HDFC AMC will match donations with an equal amount directly contributed to ICS (subject to limit of Rs 16 crore per financial year).

HDFC AMC said it has waived all investment management and advisory fees for this scheme, ensuring that the maximum benefit goes towards supporting cancer patients in need.

Commenting on the launch, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited said, “The scheme enables investors to donate part of the income generated to the Indian Cancer Society to support the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients. The noble mission is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those fighting this formidable battle."