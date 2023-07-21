ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) tracking NIFTY 200 Quality 30 Index. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total return of the underlying index subject to tracking errors.

ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF, an offering from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, opened for subscription on Friday, July 21. This new fund offer (NFO) will be available till July 26. This is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) tracking NIFTY 200 Quality 30 Index. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total return of the underlying index subject to tracking errors.

However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved, the fund house said.

NAV disclosures

The AMC will calculate and disclose the first NAV within five business days from the date of allotment. Subsequently, the NAV will be calculated and disclosed at the close of every business day. NAV will be determined on every business day except in special circumstances.

Loads

Entry load is not applicable on ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETF . Also, there will be no exit load for units sold through the secondary market on the stock exchanges where the scheme will be listed.

Currently, the scheme is proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Investors shall note that the brokerage on sales of the units of the scheme on the stock exchanges shall be borne by the investors, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in a note.

Minimum application amount

During NFO: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1.

During ongoing/continuous offer:

On stock exchanges: Investors can buy/sell units of the scheme in a round lot of 1 unit and in multiples thereof.

Directly with the Mutual Fund : Eligible Investors can buy/sell units of the scheme in creation unit size viz. 370,000 units and in multiples thereof.

Asset allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation under the scheme will be as follows:

Types of Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Maximum Minimum Equity and Equity relatedsecurities of companiesconstituting the underlyingindex (NIFTY200 Quality 30Index) 100% 95% Very High Risk Money market instrumentsincluding TREPs 5% 0% Low to medium

Where will the scheme invest

The scheme invests in the securities included in the underlying index regardless of their investment merit. Subject to the regulations and the disclosures as made under the Section “How the Scheme will allocate its Assets”, the corpus of the scheme can be invested in any (but not exclusive) of the following securities/ instruments:

1) Equity and equity-related securities forming part of the underlying index

2) Derivative instruments like Stock/Index Futures, Stock/Index Options and other derivative instruments permitted by SEBI

3) Money market instruments which include commercial papers, commercial bills, treasury bills, Government securities having an unexpired maturity of up to one year, call or notice money, certificate of deposit, usance bills, and any other like instruments as specified by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time; to meet the liquidity requirements.

4) TREPS

Fund managers

The investments under the scheme will be managed by Kayzad Eghlim and Nishit Patel.

Liquidity

Through stock exchanges: Currently, the scheme is proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). Buying or selling of units of the scheme by investors can be done on all the trading days of the stock exchanges. The minimum number of units that can be bought or sold is 1 (one) unit, the fund house said.

Directly with the Fund: Eligible investors can subscribe/redeem the units of the scheme directly with the fund only in creation unit size and in multiples thereof. Any order placed for redemption or subscription directly with the AMC must be greater than Rs 25 crore.

The subscription and redemption of units would be based on the portfolio deposit and cash component as defined by the fund for that respective business day. The fund may allow cash purchases/cash redemption of the units of the scheme or by depositing a basket of securities comprising the underlying index in creation unit size by eligible investors.

Constituents of the benchmark (NIFTY200 Ǫuality 30 Index) as on July 14, 2023

SECURITY NAME WEIGHTAGE INFOSYS LTD. 5.36% TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 5.26% ITC LTD. 5.07% ASIAN PAINTS LTD. 4.95% NESTLE INDIA LTD. 4.88% HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD. 4.82% COLGATE PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD. 4.73% COAL INDIA LTD. 4.72% HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 4.71% TECH MAHINDRA LTD. 4.41% BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LTD. 4.04% BAJAJ AUTO LTD. 3.83% DIVI'S LABORATORIES LTD. 3.81% LTIMINDTREE LTD. 3.78% PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD. 3.42% MARICO LTD. 3.23% HERO MOTOCORP LTD. 3.05% PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD. 2.98% DABUR INDIA LTD. 2.93% HAVELLS INDIA LTD. 2.72% HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD. 2.42% ABBOTT INDIA LTD. 1.99% INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD. 1.95% MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD. 1.77% BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD. 1.76% COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD. 1.75% L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD. 1.74% ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Should one invest

The corpus of the scheme will be invested in stocks constituting the underlying index in the same proportion as in the index and endeavour to track the benchmark index. A very small portion (0-5% of the Net Assets) of the fund may be kept liquid to meet the liquidity and expense requirements. Hence, the fund may be suitable for long-term investors who are not looking for liquidity anytime soon, experts say.

Also, the fund house has classified it as a very high-risk NFO. Hence, the investment decision must be taken after considering the overall asset allocation strategy.