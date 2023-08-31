WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund opens for subscription: NFO dates, investment strategy and more

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of its new fund offer (NFO) - ‘WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund’. The NFO will be available till September 14, 2023. WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme that will be investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks.

WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund will be focusing on superior stock selection while maintaining a "High Active Share" approach with reasonable allocation to small and mid-cap segment. The scheme will strategically allocate its assets across the market cap spectrum to optimize returns across different market conditions, the fund house said.

The primary objective of WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation/income by investing across market capitalisations and managing a diversified portfolio of large cap, mid cap and small cap stock. The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI.

Speaking on the new fund offer, Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO at WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “MultiCap Funds are an ideal component for the long-term allocation in any equity investors’ portfolio. We aim to avoid being part of the rampant “winner rotation” phenomenon that plays out in our markets

with the best performing fund and fund manager changing every 18-24 months."

Ramesh Mantri, CIO at WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “Instead of taking skewed macro bets on sectors or on particular style, our focus is on meticulous stock selection, driven by thorough research and analysis. Hence, a factor diversified balanced portfolio like WhiteOak Capital MultiCap Fund is designed with an intent to deliver consistency of the performance in an uncertain global macro and market environment."

A closer look at market cap wise performance in various market cycles reveals that small and mid-cap indices have demonstrated strong performance during rising market scenarios, presenting significant opportunities for value creation while large cap index performed relatively well during falling market, flat market and narrow market.

The fund will be managed by Ramesh Mantri (Equity), Trupti Agrawal (Assistant Fund Manager), Piyush Baranwal (Debt) and Shariq Merchant (Overseas Investments). The scheme is suitable for investors who are seeking long term capital appreciation and are looking for investment in an equity and equity-related instruments across the large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks, the fund house said.