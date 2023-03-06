NFO launch | UTI MF unveils ‘UTI Long Duration Fund’: Check eligibility, features here

UTI Long Duration Fund scheme aims to generate optimal returns with adequate liquidity by investing in a portfolio of debt and money market instruments.
UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) on Monday launched 'UTI Long Duration Fund', an open-ended debt scheme investing in debt and money market instruments such that the portfolio macaulay duration is above 7 years. The scheme will have a relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk. The NFO will close on March 15, 2023.
The Macaulay duration is the weighted average term to maturity of the cash flows from a bond.
The scheme aims to generate optimal returns with adequate liquidity by investing in a portfolio of debt and money market instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not guarantee/ indicate any returns, UTI Mutual Fund said in a statement.
Vetri Subramaniam, CIO at UTI AMC Ltd said, “It's important to diversify investment portfolio by investing in a mix of equity and fixed income funds. This will help investors to mitigate risk and reduce portfolio volatility. Long duration fixed income funds are an appropriate option for investors with long term financial goals, such as saving for retirement or funding child’s education, etc. These funds can provide a relatively stable source of income, compounding and potential capital appreciation over a longer investment horizon."
"Additionally, investors in long duration debt funds can also benefit from tax-efficient withdrawals after a three year holding period. Capital Gains in fixed income funds held for more than 3 years are considered as long term capital gains and enjoy indexation benefit. This results in lower tax liability making them attractive for those seeking to maximize their after-tax returns," Subramaniam said.
Salient features of UTI Long Duration Fund:
Eligible Investors
New Fund Offer Price
During the NFO period, the units of the scheme will be sold at face value, i.e., R 10/- per unit
Minimum Application Amount
The minimum application amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter
Plans and Options Available
Regular Plan and Direct Plan – Both Plans offer Growth & IDCW options
Load Structure
Entry Load: NA
Exit Load: Redemption/Switch out
a) within 3 years from date of allotment:
I. Up to 10 percent of allotted units: NIL
II. Beyond 10 percent of allotted units: 1 percent
b) After 3 years from the date of allotment: NIL
Benchmark Index
CRISIL Long Duration Fund AIII Index
Riskometer
UTI Long Duration Fund has relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk, the fund house said.
Potential Risk Class Matrix
|Credit Risk →
|Relatively Low(Class A)
|Moderate(Class B)
|Relatively High(Class C)
|Interest Rate Risk ↓
|Relatively Low(Class I)
|Moderate(Class II)
|Relatively High(Class III)
|A-III
|A-III: Relatively High Interest Rate Risk and Relatively Low Credit Risk
