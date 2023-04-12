NFO launch | UTI Mutual Fund unveils UTI Silver ETF and FoF

Silver ETF category is the newest category in the Indian Mutual Fund industry with a total of 15 ETFs and FOFs. The category has a total asset under management of more than Rs 2500 crore.

UTI Mutual Fund has launched their Silver ETF and FoF on Wednesday. The new funds offer opened on April 10, 2023 and will close on April 13, 2023 and April 19, 2023 respectively. As the name suggests, UTI Silver ETF is an open-ended scheme tracking the domestic price of silver and UTI Silver ETF FoF is an open-ended Fund of Fund Scheme investing in the units of UTI Silver ETF.

The funds will be benchmarked against the domestic price of silver (based on LBMA Silver daily spot fixing price).

Silver ETF category is the newest category in the Indian Mutual Fund industry with a total of 15 ETFs and FOFs. The category has a total asset under management of more than Rs 2500 crore. Commodity oriented funds are generally used to hedge the investment portfolios of retail investors.

According to UTI MF, the investment objective of UTI Silver ETF is to generate returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

“The launch of UTI Silver ETF and UTI Silver ETF FoF, offers an opportunity to leverage on the greater adoption of Silver for new age technologies and a potential hedge against currency depreciation and Inflation risk. The funds will provide investors a simple and cost-effective way to take exposure in Silver as an asset class,” said Sharwan Goyal, Fund Manager and Head – Passive, Arbitrage and Quant strategies at UTI AMC.

The fund house said that investors seeking returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver over the long term, subject to tracking errors can look at investing in these funds.

The minimum application amount for the schemes is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. Subsequent minimum investment under a folio is Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter with no upper limit.

The funds will not have any entry or exit loads.

