From non-cyclical consumer fund to Nifty IT ETF — here's a look at six NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Six new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are 360 ONE Flexicap Fund, DSP Nifty IT ETF, HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund, Kotak FMP Series 313, Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund and Samco Active Momentum Fund.

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Experts say that NFO could make sense only when the fund offers something unique that is not available in the market. Additionally, investors can look at the objective and the motive behind the new fund offer. Also, returns of other funds in that category should be checked.

Here's a look at the NFOs that are currently open:

360 ONE Flexicap Fund

360 ONE Mutual Fund (formerly known as IIFL Mutual Fund) announced the launch of the 360 ONE Flexicap Fund , an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. This new fund offer (NFO) is available till June 26, 2023. The scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase from July 06, 2023.

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities across the entire market capitalization range and investing the remaining portion in debt and money market instruments, the fund house said.

DSP Nifty IT ETF

DSP Nifty IT ETF is an open-ended exchange traded fund (ETF) replicating/tracking the Nifty IT index. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is available for subscription till July 3, 2023. The ETF offers investors an opportunity to benefit from the good showing of Indian IT companies over the long term, the fund house said.

HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund

HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund intends to invest across India’s consumption categories with a bottom-up stock selection approach for portfolio construction. The captioned new fund offer (NFO) will close on July 7, 2023.

The fund’s investment strategy includes core of the portfolio (at least 80 percent) being invested in stocks that represent the non-cyclical consumer theme within the basic industries like Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment and Publication.

Kotak FMP Series 313

This close-ended fund of fund seeks to generate returns to generate income by investing in debt and money market securities, maturing on or before the maturity of the scheme.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund

This is a passive fund offering exposure to microcap stocks . The new fund offer (NFO) will be available for subscription till June 29, 2023. It is an open-ended fund replicating/tracking total returns of Nifty Microcap 250 Index.

The fund aims to provide investors an opportunity to participate in the growth potential of microcap stocks, Motilal Oswal said in a statement.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty Microcap 250 Index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

Samco Active Momentum Fund

The scheme opened for public subscription on June 15, 2023, and will close on June 29, 2023. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

This is an open-ended equity fund scheme following the momentum theme.

The investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks showing strong momentum.