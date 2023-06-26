From non-cyclical consumer fund to Nifty IT ETF — here's a look at six NFOs that are currently open

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Six new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are 360 ONE Flexicap Fund, DSP Nifty IT ETF, HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund, Kotak FMP Series 313, Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund and Samco Active Momentum Fund.

Live TV

Loading...

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

Experts say that NFO could make sense only when the fund offers something unique that is not available in the market. Additionally, investors can look at the objective and the motive behind the new fund offer. Also, returns of other funds in that category should be checked.