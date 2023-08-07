CNBC TV18
4 Min Read
By Anshul  Aug 7, 2023 1:19:48 PM IST (Updated)

S&P BSE Housing Index invests in companies related to the housing theme. This new fund offer (NFO) will be available till August 21, 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Monday announced the launch of Kotak S&P BSE Housing Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking S&P BSE Housing Index. S&P BSE Housing Index invests in companies related to the housing theme. The mentioned new fund offer (NFO) will be available till August 21, 2023.

Investment objective
The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the composition of the S&P BSE Housing Index and to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the S&P BSE Housing Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. The scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns, the fund house said.
About the index
This index measures the performance of common stocks within the S&P BSE 250 Large Midcap Index, categorized as part of the eligible common India industry classification, the fund house said. Constituents are weighted by floatadjusted market capitalization, subject to a single constituent weight cap of 5 percent. By closely replicating this index, the Kotak S&P BSE Housing Index Fund extends diverse investment opportunities to its investors linked to the housing sector, as per the AMC.
Plans available
There will be two plans under the scheme namely, regular plan and direct plan.
Regular plan: This plan is for investors who wish to route their investment through any distributor.
Direct plan: This plan is only for investors who purchase /subscribe units in a
scheme directly with the mutual fund and is not available for investors who route their investments through a distributor.
The portfolio of both plans will be unsegregated.
Options available
  • Growth
  • Payout of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW)
  • Reinvestment of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW)
    • The NAVs of the above options will be different and separately declared, while the portfolio of investments remaining the same.
    Asset allocation
    Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
    InstrumentsIndicative allocations (% of total assets)Risk Profile
    MinimumMaximum
    Equity and Equity related securities covered by the S&PBSE Housing Index95%100%Very High
    Debt and Money Market Instruments0%5%Low to moderate
    (Source: Fund document)
    Fund managers
    Devender Singhal and Satish Dondapati are the fund managers for the Scheme.
    Should one invest?
    According to Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at KMAMC, this fund presents an opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the potential growth in the housing sector and businesses that can benefit from the real estate boom.
    Devender Singhal, EVP & Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company also believes that this NFO present a prospect for investors seeking to capitalize on the housing sector and enterprises that stand to potentially benefit from the expansion in the real estate domain.
    A look at current NFOs in the market
    (Source: Sharekhan)
    First Published: Aug 7, 2023 1:13 PM IST
