DSP Mutual Fund launches Nifty IT ETF — NFO available till July 3

DSP Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the launch of DSP Nifty IT ETF, an open-ended exchange traded fund (ETF) replicating/tracking the Nifty IT index. This New Fund Offer (NFO) will be available for subscription till July 3, 2023. The ETF offers investors an opportunity to benefit from the good showing of Indian IT companies over the long term, the fund house said.

"The Indian IT sector has been growing consistently compared to other sectors over the years and has increased its contribution to India’s GDP. Indian IT companies have also grown significantly above global peers over the years, which has also resulted in its growing market share. Indian IT companies also see less variability when it comes to earnings, reducing earnings surprises and consequently being rewarded with higher earning multiples by investors," DSP Mutual Fund said.

IT sector also offers global exposure to revenue flows, which helps in diversifying equity portfolios away from domestic risks. The Indian IT sector also exhibits better financial strength through higher Return on Equity (ROE) and higher Return on Assets (ROAs) than its global peers, while being relatively attractive on valuation parameters like lower price to earnings ratios and price to book ratios, it said.