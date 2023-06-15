Motilal Oswal launches Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund, NFO available till June 29

The new fund offer (NFO) will be available for subscription till June 29, 2023. It is an open-ended fund replicating/tracking total returns of Nifty Microcap 250 Index.

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) on Thursday announced the launch of Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund, a passive fund offering exposure to microcap stocks. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available for subscription till June 29, 2023. It is an open-ended fund replicating/tracking total returns of Nifty Microcap 250 Index.

The fund aims to provide investors an opportunity to participate in the growth potential of microcap stocks, Motilal Oswal said in a statement.

About Nifty Microcap 250 Index