Motilal Oswal launches Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund, NFO available till June 29

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 3:16:36 PM IST (Published)

The new fund offer (NFO) will be available for subscription till June 29, 2023. It is an open-ended fund replicating/tracking total returns of Nifty Microcap 250 Index. 

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) on Thursday announced the launch of Motilal Oswal Nifty Microcap 250 Index Fund, a passive fund offering exposure to microcap stocks. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available for subscription till June 29, 2023. It is an open-ended fund replicating/tracking total returns of Nifty Microcap 250 Index.

The fund aims to provide investors an opportunity to participate in the growth potential of microcap stocks, Motilal Oswal said in a statement.
About Nifty Microcap 250 Index
The Nifty Microcap 250 Index is designed to measure performance of the top 250 companies excluding those already present in the Nifty 500 constituents. The index is well-diversified, with its top 10 holdings accounting for only 11 percent as against 59 percent in Nifty 50 Index. Further, it provides diversified exposure to sectors like industrials, consumer discretionary, commodities and healthcare that are usually underweight in broad-based market indices, it said.
