NFO launch | Mirae Asset Nifty Low Volatility 30 ETF to open for subscription on March 13

By Anshul  Mar 10, 2023 3:13:51 PM IST (Published)

This is an open-ended exchange traded fund scheme replicating/tracking Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till March 21, 2023. The scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase on March 27, 2023.

Mirae Asset has launched Nifty Low Volatility 30 ETF, which will open for subscription on March 13, 2023. This is an open-ended exchange traded fund scheme replicating/tracking Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till March 21, 2023. The scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase on March 27, 2023.

The fund seeks to generate excess return based on portfolio of stocks that are characterized by lower than average volatility. The low volume stocks exhibit defensive characteristics resulting in lower drawdowns in bear markets, Mirae Asset said.
ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal AMC launches Motilal Oswal Nifty G-Sec May 2029 Index fund
BenchmarkNifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index
Fund ManagerEkta Gala
Minimum InvestmentRs 5,000/- and in multiples of Re 1/- thereafter.
Facility OfferedSIP, STP & SWP (transaction through electronic mode), GRIP
TaxationEquity
Exit LoadNil
Salient features of index:
  • The securities forming part of Nifty 100 Index are assessed on the basis of volatility for index inclusion
  • Volatility is calculated as the standard deviation of daily price returns (log normal) for last one year
  • Eligible stocks are then ranked based on their volatility score, with stock having lowest volatility getting a rank of 1
  • Top 30 ranked stocks with least volatility form part of the index. These stock are weighted as per their low volatility score.
    • Sector-level distribution (in %)
    Top 5 SectorsNifty 100 Low Volatility 30 IndexNifty 50 IndexNifty 100 Index
    FMCG24.5%9.0%9.4%
    Information Technology17.1%14.7%13.3%
    Financial Services13.2%36.8%34.2%
    Healthcare7.4%3.9%3.7%
    Automobile7.1%5.8%5.4%
    Data as on Jan 31, 2023. National Stock Exchange (NSE).
    Nifty 100 Low Volatility Index is skewed towards FMCG and Healthcare sectors compared to Nifty 100 Index 
    No.Top 10 Stocks of Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 IndexHolding(%)
    1Nestle India Ltd.4.3%
    2ITC Ltd.4.2%
    3Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.3.9%
    4Bajaj Auto Ltd.3.9%
    5Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.3.8%
    6HCL Technologies Ltd.3.7%
    7Britannia Industries Ltd.3.7%
    8Hindustan Unilever Ltd.3.6%
    9Cipla Ltd.3.6%
    10Larsen & Toubro Ltd.3.5%
    Data as on Jan 31, 2023. National Stock Exchange (NSE).
    Historical Performance
    PeriodNifty 100 Low Volatility 30 IndexNifty 50 IndexNifty 100 Index
    Since Inception17.5%14.2%14.3%
    15 Years14.2%9.9%10.1%
    10 Years14.1%12.7%12.9%
    7 Years13.9%14.3%14.0%
    5 Years11.4%11.3%10.4%
    3 Years16.1%15.2%14.6%
    1 Year3.4%3.2%1.6%
    6 Months2.1%3.3%1.5%
    3 Months-0.6%-1.9%-3.5%
     Data as on Jan 31, 2023. National Stock Exchange (NSE)
    Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 has outperformed Nifty 100 Index in 8/15 Calendar Years and exhibited higher return-to-risk ratio in 10/15 Calendar Years since 2008.
    Calendar YearCalendar Year ReturnsCalendar Year Risk-to-Return Ratio
     Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 IndexNifty 100 IndexNifty 50 IndexNifty 100 Low Volatility 30 IndexNifty 100 IndexNifty 50 Index
    20222.0%4.9%5.7%0.130.290.33
    202124.2%26.4%25.6%1.941.731.64
    202024.3%16.1%16.1%0.960.530.52
    20195.2%11.8%13.5%0.440.860.98
    20187.4%2.6%4.6%0.650.200.36
    201730.3%32.9%30.3%3.873.533.35
    20163.1%5.0%4.4%0.230.330.29
    20159.8%-1.3%-3.0%0.68-0.08-0.19
    201436.8%34.9%32.9%3.012.692.60
    20136.6%7.9%8.1%0.440.450.45
    201232.1%32.5%29.4%2.892.161.94
    2011-12.0%-24.9%-23.8%-0.83-1.23-1.14
    201025.5%19.3%19.2%2.301.201.18
    200992.9%84.9%77.6%3.862.472.24
    2008-42.3%-53.1%-51.3%-1.26-1.19-1.16
    Investing in Mirae Asset Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF?
    In short-term, the fund may be used as investment during the time of bear market/choppy market, Mirae Asset said.
    "In long-term it can be potentially used for investment as Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index has generated higher risk-adjusted return over longer horizon. Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index has relatively lower draw down compared to broad market as well other factor indices, thereby providing downside protection. The index provides alternate sectorial exposure which is different than Nifty 100 Index," it said.
    ALSO READ | Axis Mutual Fund's S&P BSE Sensex ETF opens for subscription: Key features of the NFO
