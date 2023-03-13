NFO launch | Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund opens today: Check salient features here

Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund is an open-ended fund of fund scheme that invests in units of the Kotak Silver ETF. The new fund offer (NFO) has opened for public subscription on March 13, 2023 and will close on March 27, 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (KMAMC/Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund) on Friday announced the launch of Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund which is an open-ended fund of fund scheme that invests in units of the Kotak Silver ETF. The new fund offer (NFO) has opened for public subscription on March 13, 2023 and will close on March 27, 2023.

In the past, silver as a commodity had provided protection during crises. For instance, during the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict, while the Nifty 50 fell by 10 percent, silver prices surged by 12 percent. (Source: Bloomberg, Data as on January 31, 2023).

How silver has complimented other asset classes?

Investment in Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund can be done even without a Demat account, like any Mutual Fund scheme. There are also other advantages that the scheme can offer like diversification, easy liquidity, no making charges, and no storage costs, Kotak Mutual Fund said in a statement.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd said, “We are launching Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund to make it easier for investors to diversify their portfolios with convenient access to this precious metal, which has various industrial applications. The current Silver prices present a potential opportunity for those interested in allocating funds to this asset in the medium to long term.”

