Kotak Mutual Fund launches Quant Fund, NFO to be available between July 12-26

Kotak Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following quant based investing theme. The new fund offer (NFO) will open for public subscription starting from July 12, 2023 and will close on July 26, 2023. Investors can invest a minimum amount of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 for purchase and Re 0.01 for switches.

They can also invest through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), subject to a minimum of 10 SIP installments of Rs 500 each, during the NFO period.

The primary investment objective of the Kotak Quant Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities selected based on a quant model theme. It is important to note that there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house aid.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at KMAMC said, “Imagine an impactful partnership between an experienced umpire and advanced technology such as Decision Review System (DRS). In a similar fashion, Kotak Quant Fund combines the knowledge of our investment team with the invaluable insights obtained from our quant model. This dynamic collaboration, comparable to an umpire utilizing DRS, aims to construct a portfolio through a well-balanced and data-driven investment strategy. However, it is important to note that this fund should not be evaluated based on short-term performance and necessitates patience to witness results over a period of 3-5 years."

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO - Equity, KMAMC said, “Kotak Quant Fund seeks to generate long term capital appreciation with data-driven investing, where the wisdom of market data meets the quant model. By blending fundamental insights with behavioural factors, this open-ended equity scheme endeavours to deliver an optimized portfolio that paves the way for long-term capital appreciation. Embrace the future of investing and seize the potential for growth through our quant-based approach.”