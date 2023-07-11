Kotak Mutual Fund launches Quant Fund, NFO to be available between July 12-26

The primary investment objective of the Kotak Quant Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities selected based on a quant model theme, the fund house said.

Kotak Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of Kotak Quant Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following quant based investing theme. The new fund offer (NFO) will open for public subscription starting from July 12, 2023 and will close on July 26, 2023. Investors can invest a minimum amount of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 for purchase and Re 0.01 for switches.

They can also invest through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), subject to a minimum of 10 SIP installments of Rs 500 each, during the NFO period.

The primary investment objective of the Kotak Quant Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities selected based on a quant model theme. It is important to note that there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house aid.