While ITI Mutual Fund's Focused Equity Fund is available till June 12, Mirae Asset's Silver ETF is available till June 6, 2023.

Mutual fund houses have opened two new fund offers (NFOs) for subscription on Monday. While ITI Mutual Fund's Focused Equity Fund is available till June 12, Mirae Asset's Silver ETF is available till June 6, 2023. ITI Focused Equity Fund is an open ended equity scheme investing in maximum 30 stocks across market capitalisation. On the other hand, Mirae Asset Silver ETF is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking domestic price of silver.

ITI Focused Equity Fund

The investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of up to 30 companies across market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved, the fund house said.

It will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Total Return Index. The fund will invest predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of up to 30 companies across various market capitalisation. The NFO is suitable for those investors who are looking to invest with a long-term horizon, as per the fund house.

ALSO READ | These two fixed deposit strategies may help you maximise returns

The units may be purchased or redeemed at NAV, subject to applicable loads (if any), on every business day on an ongoing basis, commencing not later than 5 (five) business days from the date of allotment. The Mutual Fund will endeavour to dispatch redemption proceeds within 3 business days from the date of acceptance of redemption request.

Mirae Asset Silver ETF

The investment objective is to generate returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracking error. During NFO period, Rs 5,000 per application and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter can be invested. Units will be allotted in whole figures and the balance amount will be refunded, the fund house said.

Listing of ETF units on stock exchanges i.e. BSE & NSE will be done within five days from the date of allotment. Mirae Asset Silver ETF will be managed by Ritesh Patel. During the NFO, an investor can invest a minimum of Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are becoming popular among investors as the newly-created investment class has attained an asset base of nearly Rs 1,800 crore till March 2023 within one and half years of the introduction of the product by markets regulator Sebi.