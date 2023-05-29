English
    NFOs launch | ITI Focused Equity Fund, Mirae Asset Silver Fund open for subscription
    By Anshul  May 29, 2023 4:28:15 PM IST (Updated)

    While ITI Mutual Fund's Focused Equity Fund is available till June 12, Mirae Asset's Silver ETF is available till June 6, 2023.

    Mutual fund houses have opened two new fund offers (NFOs) for subscription on Monday. While ITI Mutual Fund's Focused Equity Fund is available till June 12, Mirae Asset's Silver ETF is available till June 6, 2023. ITI Focused Equity Fund is an open ended equity scheme investing in maximum 30 stocks across market capitalisation. On the other hand, Mirae Asset Silver ETF is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking domestic price of silver.

    ITI Focused Equity Fund
    The investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of equity and equity related instruments of up to 30 companies across market capitalisation. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved, the fund house said.
    It will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Total Return Index. The fund will invest predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of up to 30 companies across various market capitalisation. The NFO is suitable for those investors who are looking to invest with a long-term horizon, as per the fund house.
