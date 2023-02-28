IDFC Mutual Fund to launch India's only international debt ETF: What it means for investors

The new fund offer (NFO) of IDFC US treasury 0-1 year (ETF) FOF will be launched on March 10 and will close on March 23. Domestic schemes that invest in international assets usually focus on equities and commodities.

IDFC Mutual Fund has got an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch India’s only international ETF investing in US bonds. The new fund offer (NFO) of IDFC US treasury 0-1 year (ETF) FOF will be launched on March 10 and will close on March 23. Domestic schemes that invest in international assets usually focus on equities and commodities.

The trigger for the launch of this scheme is the sharp run up in the US treasury yields in the last one year. The scheme will invest in JP Morgan ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 year USITS ETF as its underlying fund. The fund house says that there is an opportunity to tap in to the US treasury market.

Sirshendu Basu - Head - Products - IDFC AMC, believes that the scheme can potentially offer 6 percent plus returns in two years.

“The IDFC US Treasury Bond 0-1 year Fund of Fund, proposes to provide investors with very high quality and low-risk investment opportunity benefiting from the relatively high current US treasury yield and any depreciation in Rupee", he said.

This is the not the first scheme to foray into international debt investing. Franklin India International Fund was the pioneer in international debt investing. The scheme invested predominantly in US government securities or US government backed securities via Franklin US Government Fund. The fund was closed permanently in 2010. The big difference between the earlier Franklin fund and the IDFC scheme is the maturity period. The IDFC US treasury 0-1 year (ETF) FOF is looking at a low duration of (0-1) year maturity with lower risk. The fund house is looking at an expense ratio of 0.12 bps for direct plan and 0.19 bps for regular plan.

The monetary tightening in the US in the last one year has seen yields spike from 0.43 percent to 4.73 percent in one year. At the moment, the India 10-year G-Sec yield is hovering over 7 percent. The US yields have run up sharply in the recent times and are inching closer to the India yields. The spread between India and US bond yields has narrowed and the fund house believes this is a good opportunity for debt investors.

So, who should invest in this scheme?

According to the fund house, the scheme is aimed at building a geographical diversification opportunity for risk-averse Indian investors. The international schemes available in the Indian market are usually focused on equities and commodities which are riskier asset classes. The short term structure of the fund makes it low on duration risk.

Debt market analysts say that the product can be beneficial from the currency standpoint as well. “IDFC FOF provides you a way to invest in rupees and earn dollar-denominated returns. Indian investors can use this scheme to hedge their dollar exposure. This can be a good way to invest for an education corpus in the US. The low volatility and low-risk portfolio makes it ideal for hedging your international money needs. Rupee depreciation will be beneficial for investments like this” said Joydeep Sen at Independent Debt Market Analyst.

ALSO READ | Invest in PPF before 5th of every month to get maximum gains

Even though, the product seems to be a good opportunity for conservative Indian investors looking for geographical diversification, it has its own challenges.

According to JP Morgan’s report called- Tunnel vision on T-bills: What are investors missing, high yield bonds (+0.8 percent), which have given up most of their year-to-date gains, are beating cash.

“One year Treasury Bills are at a 15-year high at 5 percent but at this time, as markets shake off uncertainty and inflation growth slowing, there are plenty of opportunities in other areas. The product is interesting but rather late to the game,” said Anubhav Srivastava, Partner at Infinity Alternatives.

Another challenge for the scheme at the moment will be the international allocation limit set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The scheme is an ET FOF, so the fund house has a cap of $300 million for all its ETF's investing in international markets.