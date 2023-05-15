English
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new debt fund to build long-term wealth

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new debt fund to build long-term wealth
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 1:46:33 PM IST (Published)

This fund is available for investments with the company's flagship Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP). ULIPs provide customers with a proposition of life cover, financial security to the family and facilitate building wealth over the long-term.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launched a debt fund called as 'ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Fund' on Monday which will enable customers to lock-in their investments at current interest rates. This fund is available for investments with the company's flagship Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP). ULIPs provide customers with a proposition of life cover, financial security to the family and facilitate building wealth over the long-term.

Investments in ULIPs provide tax benefits. If annual investments made are up to Rs 2.5 lakh and with a life cover of 10 times the annual premium, maturity proceeds are tax-free for customers.
With interest rates closer to their peak, any fall in interest rates makes debt instruments attractive as an investment option for customers. This is due to the inverse relationship between prices of debt instruments and interest rates – their prices increase when interest rates fall thus benefitting customers who have invested in these instruments, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said.
