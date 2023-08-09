HSBC MF launches Consumption Fund, NFO to open on August 10

The new fund offering (NFO) will open for subscription on August 10, 2023 and close on August 24, 2023. The fund will re-open on September 7, 2023.

HSBC Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the launch of HSBC Consumption Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following the consumption theme. The new fund offering (NFO) will open for subscription on August 10, 2023 and close on August 24, 2023. The fund will re-open on September 7, 2023.

The fund aims to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in or expected to benefit from consumption and consumption related activities. The fund will track Nifty India Consumption Index TRI, the fund house said.

Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Asset Management Company (India) said, "The consumption story in India is driven by several factors including rise in disposable income and expansion of the middle-income segment. With Indians now becoming far more aspirational, there is a sea change in their consumption and spending patterns, strongly backed by digitization. These factors will drive strong consumptions spends in the coming decade."

"To add, consumption is 60 percent of India’s GDP and a large part of the listed space. Overall, we believe that it is very exciting time ahead for consumption as a theme. Our fund will explore the right opportunities arising out of broader trends to help our investors achieve their long-term wealth creation goals," Kulkarni said.

The said NFO aims to provide an opportunity to invest up to a minimum 80 percent in consumption-related sectors and up to 20 percent in other sectors which are drivers of consumption. Notably, 80 percent of the portfolio will monitor companies that will benefit from India's consumption wave. Moreover, the fund allows investments of up to 20 percent outside the benchmark index to leverage favorable market trends.

According to Venugopal Manghat, CIO-Equity, HSBC Asset Management (India), the consumption fund will use a blend of top down and bottom-up approach to invest in equity and equity related instruments. Investments will be pursued in sectors engaged in or expected to benefit from consumption and consumption related activities.

"While selecting companies, we will focus on fundamentals of the business, industry structure and relative business strength amongst peers, quality of the management, sensitivity to economic factors, financial strength of the company and the key earnings drivers," Manghat said.