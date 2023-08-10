HSBC Consumption Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO?

The HSBC Consumption Fund aims to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in or expected to benefit from consumption and consumption related activities.

HSBC Consumption Fund, an offering from HSBC Mutual Fund, has opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10. This is an open-ended equity scheme following the consumption theme. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till August 24, 2023. The fund will re-open on September 7, 2023.

Investment objective

The HSBC Consumption Fund aims to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in or expected to benefit from consumption and consumption related activities. The fund will track Nifty India Consumption Index TRI, the fund house said.

Strategy

The fund will have minimum 80 percent weight in consumption-related sectors and up to 20 percent in other sectors which are drivers of consumption. 80 percent of the portfolio will actively track companies that will benefit from the consumption trend in India. To gain from favourable market trends, the fund has the flexibility to invest up to 20 percent outside the benchmark index, HSBC Mutual Fund said.

A combination of top down and bottom-up approach to identify sectors expected to benefit from consumption and focus on fundamentals of individual businesses. Fund managers will look for opportunities across market caps to generate potential capital growth over the long-term, it said.

Application amount

The minimum application amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 for investing in the lump sum mode. The minimum application amount is Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. During the NFO period, the units will be priced at Rs 10 each, according to the scheme information document.

Investors can also choose to invest through systematic investment plan (SIP) in the weekly, monthly, and quarterly modes. The investment will be 12 instalments of Rs 500 each, six instalments of Rs 1,000 each, and four instalments of Rs 1,500 each, for the three modes, respectively.

Fund managers

HSBC Consumption Fund will be managed by Gautam Bhupal, Senior Vice President, Equities, HSBC Asset Management Company (India) and Sonal Gupta, Head Research Equities, HSBC Asset Management Company (India).

Asset allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

nstruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equities & Equity relatedsecurities of companiesengaged in or expected tobenefi t from consumption andconsumption related activities 80% 100% Very High Equity and equity relatedsecurities of companiesother than consumption andconsumption related activities 0% 20% Very high Debt Securities & MoneyMarket instruments (includingCash & cash equivalents,units of Liquid and Overnightmutual funds) 0% 20% Low to medium Units issued by REITs & InvITs 0% 10% Very high

Liquidity

Being an open ended scheme, units may be purchased or redeemed on every business day at NAV based prices, subject to provisions of exit load, if any. The fund will despatch redemption proceeds within 3 working days, or as mandated by SEBI, from date of acceptance of redemption request. Further, in case of exceptional situations the AMC might follow the additional time lines for making redemption payments.

Should one invest?

HSBC Consumption Fund is designed to tap into the potential of the consumption sector, which has been a key driver of economic growth in recent years. The fund is expected to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies spanning various segments of the consumption theme, such as retail, consumer goods, e-commerce, and more. This strategy aligns with the increasing consumer spending habits observed globally, especially in emerging markets.

However, like any investment, there are risks associated with the HSBC Consumption Fund. Market volatility, regulatory changes, and economic downturns can impact the performance of the fund. Potential investors should, hence, carefully assess their risk tolerance and financial goals before committing to this NFO, experts say.

One of the advantages of investing in an NFO like the HSBC Consumption Fund is the potential for early entry. Since NFO units are typically offered at a lower NAV (Net Asset Value), investors may have the opportunity to buy into the fund at a more favorable price compared to entering after the NFO period.

Financial experts suggest that potential investors should consider their investment horizon, risk appetite, and existing portfolio before making a decision. It's also recommended to evaluate the track record of the asset management company, HSBC in this case, and their expertise in managing similar funds.

Before investing, individuals are advised to carefully read the NFO prospectus, which provides detailed information about the fund's investment objective, strategy, risk factors, and costs. Consulting with a financial advisor or investment professional can also provide valuable insights tailored to an individual's specific financial situation, as per experts.

A look at returns of some of the consumption funds:

Funds 1 Yr Ret (%) Net Assets (Cr) Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund - Direct Plan 15.52 4,025 Axis NIFTY India Consumption ETF 8.56 12.00 Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Direct Plan 15.20 1,039 Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund - Direct Plan 15.44 1,140 HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund - Direct Plan -- 493.00 HSBC Consumption Fund - Direct Plan -- -- ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund - Direct Plan 18.09 1,967 ICICI Prudential Nifty India Consumption ETF 8.65 42.00 Kotak NIFTY India Consumption ETF 8.47 1.00 Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund - Direct Plan 20.04 2,464 Nippon India Consumption Fund - Direct Plan 19.54 486.00 Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption 8.49 45.00 SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan 22.40 1,416 SBI Nifty Consumption ETF 8.52 9.00 Sundaram Consumption Fund - Direct Plan 14.82 1,223 Tata India Consumer Fund - Direct Plan 19.16 1,545 UTI India Consumer Fund - Direct Plan 7.94 511.00

(Source: Value Research)