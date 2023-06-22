HDFC MF launches Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund — NFO to open on June 23

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has announced the launch of HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund that intends to invest across India’s consumption categories with a bottom-up stock selection approach for portfolio construction. The captioned new fund offer (NFO) will open on June 23, 2023 and close on July 7, 2023.

The fund’s investment strategy includes core of the portfolio (at least 80 percent) being invested in stocks that represent the non-cyclical consumer theme within the basic industries like Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment and Publication.

The universe for this theme is diverse – with 300+ companies having market caps more than Rs 500 crores. The fund will invest across market cap segments (largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps), and diversify within consumer sectors and sub sectors, HDFC AMC said.

Commenting on the launch, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at HDFC Asset Management Company said, “As India moves further into Amritkaal, the consumption sector finds itself at an inflection point. Aided by factors such as India’s GDP per capita surpassing US$2000, themes including demographic dividend, premiumization, formalization, and digitization which are expected to drive growth in this sector.”

The scheme will be managed by Amit Sinha, Fund Manager, Equity and Senior Equity Analyst, Dealing & Investments, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited who has over 18 years of experience of which 15 years is in equity research and 3 years in other corporate roles.

Commenting on HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund , Amit Sinha said, “This fund presents an opportunity for investors to capitalise on the potential of non-cyclical consumer themes, comprising sectors such as FMCG, consumer durables, consumer services, healthcare services. Demand for non-cyclical consumer goods and services remains relatively stable across different phases of the economic cycle. Through diligent research and analysis, we will aim to focus on companies that have high market share or are gaining share on account of superior execution, scale, technology, etc."