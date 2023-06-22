CNBC TV18
HDFC MF launches Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund — NFO to open on June 23
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors.

HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has announced the launch of HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund that intends to invest across India’s consumption categories with a bottom-up stock selection approach for portfolio construction. The captioned new fund offer (NFO) will open on June 23, 2023 and close on July 7, 2023.

The fund’s investment strategy includes core of the portfolio (at least 80 percent) being invested in stocks that represent the non-cyclical consumer theme within the basic industries like Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment and Publication.
The universe for this theme is diverse – with 300+ companies having market caps more than Rs 500 crores. The fund will invest across market cap segments (largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps), and diversify within consumer sectors and sub sectors, HDFC AMC said.
X