HDFC MF launches Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund — NFO to open on June 23

HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has announced the launch of HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund that intends to invest across India’s consumption categories with a bottom-up stock selection approach for portfolio construction. The captioned new fund offer (NFO) will open on June 23, 2023 and close on July 7, 2023.

The fund’s investment strategy includes core of the portfolio (at least 80 percent) being invested in stocks that represent the non-cyclical consumer theme within the basic industries like Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment and Publication.