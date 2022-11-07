By CNBCTV18.com

HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), has announced the launch of two funds – HDFC Nifty IT ETF and HDFC Nifty Private Bank ETF. These funds offer a way to gain exposure to the growing IT and private bank space. These new fund offers (NFOs) will close on November 9, 2022.

HDFC Nifty IT ETF has the potential to capture the Global IT demand / requirements through India’s leading IT companies & HDFC Nifty Private Bank ETF aims to captures the potential of private banks benefitting from India’s economic growth, the AMC said.

The HDFC Nifty IT ETF seeks to benefit from structural tailwinds in tech spending including growth of cloud computing, while the HDFC Nifty Private Bank ETF offers exposure to private banks which have better fundamentals relative to sector peers and valuations below long-term averages, it said.

Both the funds consist of the 10 largest stocks in the respective sectors listed on the NSE, and they are rebalanced semi-annually in March and September.

The objective of the funds is to provide investment returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the Securities as represented by the Nifty IT Index and Nifty Private Bank Index, respectively, subject to tracking errors. Both the funds will be managed passively, with investments in securities covered by the underlying index.

Commenting on the launch, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. said, “Launch of HDFC Nifty IT ETF and HDFC Nifty Private Bank ETF are a natural extension to include these sector ETFs as part of our endeavour to offer diversified product bouquet for our investors”.