NFO launch | HDFC AMC's MNC Fund to benefit investors over long term

HDFC MF's MNC Fund will invest at least 80 percent of net assets in equity and equity related instruments of MNCs. The MNCs will have to be listed in the Nifty MNC Index and have greater than 50 percent foreign promoter shareholding. The offer closes on March 3.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday, February 22, announced the launch of its MNC Fund, to invest predominantly in MNCs (multinational companies) across sectors and market caps. The newly-launched NFO opened for subscription on February 17 2023, and closes on March 3, 2023.

The fund will invest at least 80 percent of net assets in equity and equity related instruments of MNCs. The MNCs will have to be listed in the Nifty MNC Index and have greater than 50 percent foreign promoter shareholding.

Who can invest?

The NFO is suitable for investors who aim to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity instruments of MNCs, with an investment horizon of at least three years. Further, the low overlap of MNCs with broader market creates potential diversification benefit for investors.

Rahul Bajaj, who has over 20 years of experience in fund management and equity research, will manage the scheme.

Commenting on the NFO launch, Bajaj said, "MNCs have historically had good corporate governance, strong business models and attractive financial metrics. Also, they have had an attractive wealth creation track record over longer time frames. Further, they have exhibited better resilience during market downswings. This, along with potential diversification benefits arising out of a low overlap with broader market, does create an investment case for investing in MNCs through HDFC MNC Fund."

MNCs normally exhibit certain key characteristics to justify their inclusion in an investor’s portfolio:

Superior corporate governance: MNCs have a track record of superior corporate governance and financial reporting standards. This has reflected in longevity of MNCs in India.

Strong brand identity: Brands of MNCs have a strong recall across multiple geographies and noteworthy presence in everyday life.

Superior technological capabilities: Superior R&D of MNCs (especially through foreign listed parents) results in superior technological capabilities. Focus on innovation results in resilience against disruption.

Robust financial position: MNCs have robust growth with higher profitability, higher return ratios, stronger balance sheets with lower debt.

Track record of resilience: MNCs have a track record of attractive returns with low volatility and better resilience during market downswings.

Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC AMC Ltd, said, "In a world full of uncertainty and volatility, portfolio diversification is critical for investors. In view of this, we have launched the HDFC MNC Fund, which adds to our wide range of offerings; and could provide investors with diversification benefits, owing to potentially low overlap with broader market."

An investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC AMC manages a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors and national distributors.