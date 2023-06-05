Big fund houses focus on multi-asset funds after debt taxation tweak

The changes in tax structure, which came into effect from April 1 has eliminated the indexation benefit for funds with less than 35 percent allocation to equities. The new tax structure has put the limelight on multi-asset and hybrid funds.

Months after Budget 2023 brought about certain amendments that implied debt mutual fund will no longer receive indexation benefit when computing long-term capital gains(LTCG), AMCs are tweaking their strategies towards multi-asset and hybrid funds. Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which has the biggest debt AUM, has on Monday launched a new multi-asset fund. Edelweiss isn’t alone, other fund houses like HDFC and White Oak MF have also jumped on the multi-asset bandwagon.

The changes in tax structure , which came into effect from April 1 has eliminated the indexation benefit for funds with less than 35 percent allocation to equities. The new tax structure has put the limelight on multi-asset and hybrid funds. As multi-asset funds invest 65 percent in equity either directly or through hedge and remaining into a combination of debt and gold, they are better placed compared to pure debt funds. Mutual fund experts believe that the taxation benefit added with the diversification of these funds is making them popular among investors.

Multi asset funds have seen consistent inflows since February, 2023. Big fund houses launching new schemes in the category might lead to higher assets in the coming months. The new fund offer of the Edelweiss MultiAsset Fund is open for subscription from June 5. 2023 to June 19, 2023.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s multi asset scheme is an open-ended scheme investing in Equity, Debt, Gold and Silver. “The fund provides investors an opportunity to generate fixed income-like returns in a tax-efficient way,” the fund house said.

According to the company, the fund's primary focus will be to generate low volatile fixed-income equivalent returns by investing in fixed- income, equity arbitrage, and gold & silver arbitrage.

“We are excited to unveil the Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund, a distinctive strategy with a purpose to provide investors a product that is fixed income alternative with enhanced tax efficiency. As part of our ongoing commitment to introducing innovative products that cater to investors' diverse investment needs, this fund is a timely solution in the multi-asset category that aims to provide low volatile fixed income like returns.” said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management.

The scheme’s indicative asset allocation will be 10– 80 percent towards equity and equity related instruments, 10–80 percent towards debt and money market instruments, 10-30 percent towards commodity ETFs, Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) and 0-10 percent towards units issued by REITs and InvITs.

The portfolio construction strategy includes 35- 40 percent allocation to Equity Arbitrage, comprising Equity Cash Futures with no open equity exposure. Additionally, there is a 10-15 percent allocation to gold and silver Arbitrage, employing a 100 percent hedged strategy for Gold & Silver and no open exposure to any other commodity. The remaining 45-55 percent is allocated to fixed income instruments with a 1–3-year Macaulay duration, including G-Sec, SDL, and AAA-rated corporate bonds.

The scheme would be managed by Bhavesh Jain & Bharat Lahoti (Equity), Dhawal Dalal (Debt), Amit Vora (Overseas), Ashish Sood (Commodities).

However, industry experts suggest that taxation should not be the primary reason for investors to pick these schemes. They believe that the diversification aspect of multi-asset schemes is what actually gives them an edge.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director - Manager Research at Morningstar India, said that, “Multi Asset funds are a good option for investors to take exposure to multiple asset classes, but it is never a one size fits all. Every investor has unique asset allocation requirements, and their portfolio allocation should reflect that. Multi asset allocation funds could be a part of the portfolio to achieve asset allocation but shouldn’t be the only allocation. Tax considerations should be secondary to achieving the desired asset allocation.”