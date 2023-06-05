English
Big fund houses focus on multi-asset funds after debt taxation tweak

By Shivani Bazaz  Jun 5, 2023 10:36:17 AM IST (Published)

The changes in tax structure, which came into effect from April 1 has eliminated the indexation benefit for funds with less than 35 percent allocation to equities. The new tax structure has put the limelight on multi-asset and hybrid funds.

Months after Budget 2023 brought about certain amendments that implied debt mutual fund will no longer receive indexation benefit when computing long-term capital gains(LTCG), AMCs are tweaking their strategies towards multi-asset and hybrid funds. Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which has the biggest debt AUM, has on Monday launched a new multi-asset fund. Edelweiss isn’t alone, other fund houses like HDFC and White Oak MF have also jumped on the multi-asset bandwagon.

The changes in tax structure, which came into effect from April 1 has eliminated the indexation benefit for funds with less than 35 percent allocation to equities. The new tax structure has put the limelight on multi-asset and hybrid funds. As multi-asset funds invest 65 percent in equity either directly or through hedge and remaining into a combination of debt and gold, they are better placed compared to pure debt funds. Mutual fund experts believe that the taxation benefit added with the diversification of these funds is making them popular among investors.
Multi asset funds have seen consistent inflows since February, 2023. Big fund houses launching new schemes in the category might lead to higher assets in the coming months. The new fund offer of the Edelweiss MultiAsset Fund is open for subscription from June 5. 2023 to June 19, 2023.
